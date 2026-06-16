Moscow and Tehran discuss US-Iran deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi discussed the Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding, alongside several regional and bilateral issues during a phone conversation, according to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"During the phone call, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi outlined the details of the memorandum of understanding and stated that the implementation of the agreement, along with the complete cessation of attacks against Iran, is essential," the statement reads.

The parties also exchanged views on several matters in bilateral relations and agreed to keep the raised issues under close attention, the statement revealed.

Earlier, the U.S and Iran confirmed the agreement was reached aimed at ending the war in the Middle East. A formal signing ceremony is due in Geneva on June 19.