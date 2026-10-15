Russia and the United States will soon announce important joint initiatives, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

According to him, Moscow and Washington have a large and wide-ranging portfolio of projects, and moving forward with them. But there is resistance from various sides.

"But, as the diesel example shows, I think we will announce some important initiatives in the near future. After all, the ice has started to break," Kirill Dmitriev said.

He emphasized the importance of countries working together right now. "In fact, we are currently implementing projects with the U.S., and we will continue to do so until the end of the special military operation," Kirill Dmitriev concluded.