NATO air defense system to be deployed in Konya

Turkish media are reporting on NATO's plans to deploy an air defense system in Konya Province. A timeline for the deployment has not yet been announced.

NATO is planning to deploy an air defense system in Konya Province, Türkiye, Turkish media report.

According to TRT Haber, the air defense system will be deployed as part of NATO efforts to strengthen Türkiye's air defenses. The decision was made amid ongoing tensions in the region and in coordination with NATO allies. The air defense system is expected to help monitor potential threats and respond to them more quickly.

The type of system in question has not been specified. No information on the deployment timeline is available for the moment.