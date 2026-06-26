Navigation recovery in Hormuz Strait to take months

The need for mine clearance in the Strait of Hormuz means that months will be needed to return navigation there to pre-war figures, CEO of Japan’s NYK Line Takaya Soga told Financial Times in an interview.

"The routes available for navigation are extremely limited - they’re very narrow corridors," Soga told the newspaper. "We’re still nowhere near returning to conditions before the closure of the Strait of Hormuz," the chief executive said.

The ships can now follow only two routes, one of which is close to Larak Island near the Iranian coast and another close to Oman in the south, the news outlet said.