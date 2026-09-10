Vestnik Kavkaza

Nearly 20 individuals and companies hit by US anti-Iran sanctions

Nearly 20 individuals and companies hit by US anti-Iran sanctions
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The US Treasury has added 14 individuals and 5 companies to its Iran‑related sanctions lists, according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The measures target citizens of Iraq, Lebanon, the UAE, and Syria, as well as companies registered in Iraq, Lebanon, and the UAE.

The Treasury also said licensing procedures for financial transactions with those on the anti‑Iran sanctions lists will now generally be denied, with exceptions only where required by law or where there is a threat to life or health.

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