Netanyahu acknowledges disagreements with Trump

The Israeli Prime Minister acknowledged occasional disagreements with the United States, as both countries focus on their own interests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged occasional disagreements with US President Donald Trump.

"Yes, we have had occasional disagreements. He is the President of the United States and does what is good for the United States. I am the Prime Minister of Israel and do what is important and good for Israel,”

– Benjamin Netanyahu said.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister, Washington and Tel Aviv's positions coincide on most issues, although this is not always the case. Netanyahu noted that the countries remain allies.

According to media reports, Israel is no longer perceived in the White House as a "special ally." This turn in relations occurred amid Israeli criticism of American actions in the Middle East.