Netanyahu and Trump to meet in US in near future

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during a phone call to meet in the United States in the “near future,” according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli premier congratulated Trump ahead of U.S. Independence Day, the nation’s 250th anniversary.

During the call, the two leaders agreed to hold a meeting in the U.S. in the near future, although no date has yet been set, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

The planned meeting comes amid tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv over last month’s U.S.-Iran framework peace agreement, which has reportedly unsettled the Israeli government.