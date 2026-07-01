Vestnik Kavkaza

Netanyahu ready to refuse US funds

Netanyahu ready to refuse US funds
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he is considering phasing out financial aid from the USA.

He made the statement on Israeli television, comparing American assistance to welfare.

"I want to stop US aid. It is like welfare. I do not want it",

Netanyahu said.

He added that he would like "Israel to gradually phase out its dependence on the United States over ten years".

The Prime Minister cited Israel's economic success as the reason for his stance.

"US funding represents a small part of gross domestic product and Israel now has enough financial capacity to cover the amount entirely from its own resources",

Netanyahu said.

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