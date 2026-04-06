Vestnik Kavkaza

New group of former IDPs returning to Azerbaijan's Khojavend

New group of former IDPs returning to Azerbaijan's Khojavend
© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The new group of former internally displaced persons has been sent to Azerbaijan's Khojavend city today, as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories.

At this stage, return of 33 families, or 142 people, to Khojavend has been secured.

Prior to that, the IDPs temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Overall, 234 families, or 904 people, including this stage, have already returned to the city permanently. Khojavend residents have settled in both apartment buildings and restored individual houses.

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