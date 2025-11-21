New meeting of Peace Bridge initiative held in Baku

Details have been announced for the visit of a group of US civil society representatives to Azerbaijan, which took place on November 21-22 as part of the Peace Bridge initiative.

Details of the visit of a group of US civil society representatives to Baku were announced today. The visit took place on November 21-22 and was organized as part of the Peace Bridge initiative.

The participants discussed the dynamics of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the role of civil society in fostering dialogue, and projects that could be jointly implemented in the near future. Participants also examined current issues of importance to the societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia related to the peace process.