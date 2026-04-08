Nikol Pashinyan announces another meeting with Vladimir Putin in June

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow to hold another meeting in the “second half of June.”

He spoke about his recent visit to Moscow earlier this month, calling the trip “very successful.”

"As I have said, I consider that visit very successful. Regarding the face-to-face meeting, we have already agreed on our upcoming meetings and events. We have agreed on a high-level meeting for the second half of June," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Arguing that ties between Armenia and Russia are currently in a phase of “constructive transformation,” the PM said he viewed this process positively and that Yerevan would continue to uphold its principles consistently.