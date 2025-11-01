No need for operational Russian-US leaders summit, Kremlin reports

Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Kremlin considers possible a meeting between the Russian and US presidents in the foreseeable future. However, there is no pressing need for it at the moment.

There is currently no need for a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's press secretary, said.

He also admitted that it might be possible.

"Hypothetically, it's possible, but at the moment, there's no need for it,”

– the Kremlin spokesman said.

He added that work on a Ukrainian settlement is needed.