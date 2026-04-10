North Caucasus police collects 22 tons of humanitarian aid for Dagestan

Humanitarian aid from the North Caucasus Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs will soon arrive in Dagestan: officers from the agency voluntarily collected food for residents of Dagestan settlements affected by floods and mudslides.

According to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, officers from the North Caucasus Federal District Main Directorate took the initiative to organize humanitarian aid for residents of Dagestan left homeless and without property as a result of the massive floods in April.

Since late March, Dagestan has been experiencing prolonged torrential rains, causing rivers to overflow their banks, mudslides and rockfalls, resulting in the destruction of roads, bridges, water pipes, and power lines. Residents in several cities and districts had to be evacuated from flooded homes. A federal state of emergency has been declared in the republic.