Numerous dead seals found in Kazakhstan's sector of Caspian Sea

Over 100 dead seal carcasses have been found in Kazakhstan's sector of the Caspian Sea, the Department of Ecology of the Mangystau Region's statement reads.

"Together with the Fisheries Inspection Department of the Mangystau Region, during monitoring of the coastline of the Tupkaragan District - from the village of Asan to Cape Bautino - the carcasses of 112 Caspian seals were discovered",

the Department of Ecology of the Mangystau Region reported.

The department explained that environmentalists took water samples from the sea near the villages of Fort-Shevchenko and Bautino, located in the Tupkaragan District. The analysis aims to identify the potential causes of the animals' deaths.

Let us remind you that last year, from late September to early November, over 400 dead seals were discovered along the Caspian coast. At the time, experts explained that seals migrate to the northern Caspian Sea in autumn for breeding, and mass deaths could occur during this season.