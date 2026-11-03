Oil production at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block reaches 87 mln barrels in 2026

Total oil production at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields amounted to approximately 87 mln barrels in January-September 2026, BP-Azerbaijan reports.

The average daily production rate stood at 320,000 barrels. The Chirag platform produced an average of 18,800 barrels per day, Central Azeri accounted for 84,600 barrels, West Azeri for 72,000 barrels, East Azeri for 45,700 barrels, Deepwater Gunashli for 46,700 barrels, West Chirag for 25,300 barrels and Central East Azeri for 26,900 barrels.

Project expenditures increased by 14.5%, reaching $1.489 bln. Of this amount, $401 mln was spent on production and equipment maintenance, while capital expenditure amounted to $1.088 bln.