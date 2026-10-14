Oil production volumes revealed in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan produced 19.9 million tons of oil, including condensate in January-September 2026, according to preliminary data released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Of the total oil and condensate output, 11.8 million tons came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, 2.6 million tons from Shah Deniz and 0.4 million tons from the Absheron field. SOCAR accounted for 5.1 million tons.

A total of 15.5 million tons of oil and condensate were exported during the reporting period. Of this volume, 14.2 million tons were supplied by the consortium, 0.8 million tons by SOCAR and 0.5 million tons by JOCAP.

Over the first nine months of the year, crude oil production averaged 446,000 barrels per day, while condensate output averaged 101,000 barrels per day. Combined oil and condensate production averaged 547,000 barrels per day. Oil refining amounted to 4.5 million tons during the reporting period.