Oman and Iran reach preliminary agreement on Strait of Hormuz

Omani and Iranian foreign ministers held talks in Muscat on Monday to discuss establishing permanent controls over commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz, agreeing to continue work in this direction.

The meeting was held bilaterally, without US negotiators present.

The two delegations were led by Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, the ministers discussed the possibility of establishing safe transit mechanisms based on Article 5 of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

The Omani Foreign Ministry said both sides agreed to continue dialogue through technical experts and at the highest leadership level, with the aim of creating a monitoring system that complies with international law.