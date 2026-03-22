Oman works to restore shipping in Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Ministry

Oman is actively working to restore safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi announced.

"Oman is working intensively to organize safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz",

the Omani Foreign Ministry stated.

Al Busaidi warned that continued conflict with Iran could further destabilize the region.

He did not provide details on Oman’s role in restoring shipping, but the announcement suggests Muscat may be resuming its previous function as a mediator between the USA and Iran.