Iran downs drone near Qeshm island

Iran’s air defenses shot down a “hostile” drone near Qeshm Island, a strategic area overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.

The semi-official Tasnim News Agency said army air defense units detected a "hostile drone" in the vicinity of Qeshm before successfully targeting and destroying it.

The drone was brought down in the Qeshm region after being successfully tracked and engaged by an Army air defense system operating within the integrated network of the country’s Joint Air Defense Headquarters, the statement added.