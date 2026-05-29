Trump not aiming for talks with Iran - Rezaei

Military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Mohsen Rezaei said that U.S. President Donald Trump is “betraying diplomacy” by failing to lift the U.S. blockade on Iran-linked shipping.

“As expected, the president of the United States is betraying diplomacy for the third time. By continuing the naval blockade and making excessive demands in negotiations, he has once again proven that he is not inclined toward negotiation and is pursuing other objectives,” Rezaei said.

The two previous times appear to refer to the Israeli bombing campaign launched on Iran in June last year, and the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign launched on February 28, both times amid indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.