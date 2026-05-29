Azerbaijani footballers beat France, advance to European Championship knockout stage

Due to a victory over France, the Azerbaijani national futsal team secured its place in the knockout stage of the European Futsal Championship. The team passed undefeated the group stage, by winning over Austria and Italy in addition to France.

Today, the qualifying round for the group stage of the European Futsal Championship concluded in Bratislava. The Azerbaijani team, competing in Group F, advanced to the knockout stage.

Azerbaijani team became the first due to a victory over France with a score 3-2.

In the first half, the French team was scored an own goal when one of the players put ball into his own net. In the second half, goals from Elvin Elizade and Ramiz Chovdarov secured Azerbaijan's victory.