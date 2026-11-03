Vestnik Kavkaza

Over 30 people receive awards from the Head of Dagestan on National Unity Day

Over 30 people receive awards from the Head of Dagestan on National Unity Day
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

On National Unity Day, the Head of Dagestan, Fedor Shchukin, presented state awards to more than 30 Dagestani residents who distinguished themselves in various fields, his press service reports.

A state awards ceremony was held in Dagestan to mark National Unity Day, a statement from the regional leader’s press service reads.

It notes that the republic’s head, Fedor Shchukin, presented awards to more than 30 people.

"On National Unity Day, Dagestan Head Fedor Shchukin, held a formal ceremony to present state awards of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Dagestan. A total of 33 residents of the republic were honored for their achievements in various fields,”

— the press service of the head of Dagestan informed. 

According to the statement, those honored included military personnel, healthcare workers, teachers, culture and the arts figures, and representatives of other socially significant professions.

 

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