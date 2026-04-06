Over 6,000 homes damaged by severe weather in Dagestan

Adverse weather conditions in Dagestan have affected several major cities. Thousands of homes were damaged as a result of the natural disaster.

Over 6,000 residential buildings in Dagestan were damaged by severe weather conditions, Sergey Melikov, head of the Republic of Dagestan announced, speaking at a meeting on the situation in the republic on April 7, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

”Over 6,000 residential buildings, including apartment buildings in Makhachkala, Buynaksk, and Derbent, sustained damage of varying severity,”

– Sergey Melikov said.

Heavy rainfall hit Dagestan in late March and last weekend. The downpours caused widespread flooding and disruptions to water and power systems. Rockfalls and mudflows occurred across the republic, damaging roads and bridges. People were evacuated in several villages. In particular, over 4,000 people were evacuated in the Derbent district, where the Gedzhukh reservoir burst on Sunday.