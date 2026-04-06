Over 6,200 people affected by flood in Dagestan

More than 6,200 people have been affected by the recent natural disaster in Dagestan, with approximately the same number of households, private land parcels, and economic infrastructure facilities damaged, head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov said.

"More than 6,200 people have been affected by the flood. Approximately the same number of households, private land parcels, and economic infrastructure facilities were damaged," Melikov said.

According to him, 55 emergency shelters have been deployed in the region to accommodate more than 700 people.

Work to address the consequences of torrential rains, which led to large-scale floods in several districts at the end of March and beginning of April, continues across Dagestan. The situation in Makhachkala and the districts of Khasavyurt and Derbent remains difficult due to dozens of houses, vehicles, and household plots being flooded. The region declared a state of emergency at the local level and maintains a high alert regime.