Over 80 power facilities damaged in Iran due to war - IEA

The ongoing military conflict in the Middle East led to an energy market shock and created the biggest energy crisis compared to all previous global energy crises combined, head of International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol said.

According to him, some 84 energy facilities across the region have been damaged and 34 suffered serious or very serious damage.

The IEA chief noted the crisis wiped out 13 million barrels of daily crude production, Anadolu reported.

“Considering that the world’s daily demand is at 100 million barrels, 13 million barrels of loss is massive,” Birol said.

He said that the market also lost 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas supply, adding that the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz doesn’t help the situation, either.

More than 200 crude oil and petroleum product tankers, as well as 10 LNG tankers, are currently stranded in the Gulf with full cargo aboard, unable to navigate the vital waterway, according to the IEA.