Pakistan signs MoU as mediator in US-Iran peace agreement

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding agreed to by the U.S. and Iran to end the war.

In his post on X, he said that the signing of the agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

"The MoU shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States will immediately lift the naval blockade," Sharif added.

Earlier on Thursday, Sharif announced that the MoU has been signed electronically by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and has entered into force with immediate effect, marking a significant diplomatic development between the two countries.

The signing of MoU as mediator reflected Pakistan's role in facilitating dialogue and engagement between the two countries and promoting regional stability.