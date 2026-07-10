Vestnik Kavkaza

Pakistan-to continue mediatory efforts to settle Iran-US conflict

Pakistan-to continue mediatory efforts to settle Iran-US conflict
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Islamabad is ready to continue its mediatory efforts to settle the conflict between Tehran and Washington, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We discussed the evolving regional situation and underscored the imperative of restraint, dialogue and diplomacy to safeguard the hard-earned peace gains of recent months. I reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to continue playing its role as an honest and sincere mediator for lasting regional peace," Shahbaz Sharif said.

In June, the U.S. and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate cessation of hostilities on all the fronts, including in Lebanon. Later, the sides engaged in Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks in Switzerland. Overnight to July 8, the U.S. resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing it of violating their previous agreements. In response, Iran struck U.S. military facilities in the region.

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