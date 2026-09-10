Peskov: Russia-UAE relations are very friendly

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described relations between Russia and the UAE as very friendly, ahead of a planned meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the BRICS summit in India.

"We have very friendly relations with the United Arab Emirates and a wide range of joint issues on the agenda, so there is plenty to discuss",

Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the UAE have repeatedly offered to host negotiations on a Ukraine settlement, an offer Russia is grateful for.