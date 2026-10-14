Vestnik Kavkaza

Pezeshkian to visit Armenia to participate in CBD COP17

Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
© Photo: IRNA

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will make a one‑day visit to Armenia on October 16, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

He will take part in the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP17).

On the sidelines, Pezeshkian plans to hold talks and exchange views with other participating leaders, though Baghaei did not disclose details.

CBD COP17 will be held in Yerevan from October 19 to 30, 2026, with preparatory events and the Green Zone opening on October 16.

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