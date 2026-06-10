Plane hit antenna at Antalya Airport

A Turkish Airlines jet struck a radar antenna with its wing at Antalya Airport after landing on June 11, the airline reported.

"The plane, flying from Istanbul to Antalya, made contact with the ground radar antenna pole with its right wing while maneuvering to the parking position at Antalya Airport",

a Turkish Airlines spokesperson said.

A total of 267 passengers were safely evacuated. One passenger sustained minor injuries but is in stable condition.

According to Turkish Airlines, a technical inspection will be carried out after the incident.