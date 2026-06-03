Preliminary US-Iran agreement envisages joint uranium removal - Trump

A tentative agreement between Washington and Tehran envisages joint removal of uranium from Iranian nuclear facilities bombed by the United States, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"As it stands now, we will go into sometime in the not too distant future... As of this moment, it's agreed that we will go in with them," Trump said.

He added that as part of an agreement with the U.S. currently being discussed, Iran agreed not only to give up nuclear weapons development, but also their acquisition.

The U.S. leader noted that immediately upon signing the memorandum of understanding, the Hormuz Strait will open.

Earlier, Trump said the U.S. intends to use excavators to extract Iran’s highly enriched uranium from nuclear facilities attacked in the summer of 2025 and then take it out of the country.