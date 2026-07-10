President of Slovakia to make return visit to Azerbaijan

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, accompanied by ministers, will depart for Baku in two days. In addition to the extensive agenda in Baku, a visit to Karabakh is planned.

According to the Presidential Chancellery of Slovakia, President Peter Pellegrini will arrive in Azerbaijan on Monday at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The visit will be official. Pellegrini will fly to Baku as a reciprocal political gesture following the first official visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Slovakia in the history of relations between the two countries. Ilham Aliyev visited Bratislava on December 8-9, 2025.

According to the Chancellery, Pellegrini is traveling to Baku as part of a government delegation that will include the heads of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Central Bank.