Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin and Pezeshkian discuss US-Iran talks

Putin and Pezeshkian discuss US-Iran talks
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone call on April 12, the Kremlin press service said.

The sides discussed the recent developments in the Middle East.

Pezeshkian briefed Putin on the Iran-U.S. talks held in Pakistan on April 11. He also "expressed gratitude for Russia’s principled position aimed at de-escalation." The Iranian leader also thanked Russia for providing humanitarian assistance to his country’s people.

"Vladimir Putin highlighted Moscow's readiness to continue facilitating efforts to find a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict and offer mediation in a bid to establish a just and lasting peace in the Middle East," the Kremlin press service said.

Putin and Pezeshkian reaffirmed mutual determination to continue boosting good-neighborly relations between Russia and Iran.

In addition, the Iranian president wished a happy Easter to Putin and all Orthodox Christians in Russia.

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