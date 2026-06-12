Putin and Trump set to restore normal US-Russia ties - Darchiev

The Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have set the task of restoring normal bilateral intergovernmental relations, Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Alexander Darchiev said.

"Russia welcomes the constructive and pragmatic approaches of the current US administration to restore bilateral relations that were crippled by its predecessors," Darchiev said.

The diplomat noted that Trump is capable of coming up with a breakthrough solution in Russia-U.S. relations.