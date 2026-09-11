Putin holds meeting with Egypt's Sisi at BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdelfattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

The Russian leader has personally invited the Egyptian president to take part in the Russia-Africa summit due to be held in Moscow in October.

"I remember how, under your leadership, we established - it was in Sochi - a new format, Russia-Africa. This year we are holding another such event. We would be glad to see in Moscow this fall during this event," Putin said.

Russia views Egypt as a reliable ally, with the country growing stronger under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Russian President noted.

"We are in touch with you on issues on the international agenda. We are very glad to see Egypt, our reliable friend in the region, growing stronger under your leadership," Putin said.

It was noted that trade figures between Russia and Egypt are improving, while major projects involving Russia and Egypt are proceeding according to plan, despite any challenges.

Putin arrived on a three-day visit to India on Friday. He held talks with his Egyptian counterpart on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.