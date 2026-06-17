Putin holds talks with Turkey's Fidan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Russia-ASEAN summit on June 17.

The Russian leader said that relations between Russia and Turkey are on an upward trajectory, thanks in large part to the stance taken by Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

"Relations between our countries are developing in an upward fashion, and we are very glad about that," Putin said.

According to him, Russia-Turkey contacts have long stopped being purely formal, they truly are of friendly nature, and they are constantly gaining more and more substance. Putin conveyed his best wishes to the Turkish leader.

The Russian leader added that Fidan had a series of meetings and useful contacts with officials from different Russian governmental agencies, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.