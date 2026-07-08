Red Wings to connect Sochi and Tel Aviv starting in October

Red Wings will launch regular flights from Sochi to Tel Aviv starting October 27 as part of its 2026–2027 winter schedule, the airline's press service announced.

"Red Wings will launch regular flights from Sochi to Tel Aviv in its 2026-2027 winter schedule. Flights will operate four times weekly starting October 27 on Russian SSJ-100 aircraft. Flight duration will be 2 hours and 55 minutes",

the airline said.

The carrier will also continue flights from Moscow to Israel during the winter season.

Tours to Israel are not available for sale, and Russian citizens can travel to the country only as independent tourists.