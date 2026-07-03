Results of Armenian parliamentary elections remain valid, Constitutional Court informs

The Constitutional Court of Armenia rejected the opposition's requests to annul the results of the parliamentary elections. The decision is final and has already entered into force.

The Constitutional Court of Armenia did not annull the results of the parliamentary elections, contrary to the demands of opposition parties. The ruling was announced by Constitutional Court Chairman Arman Dilanyan.

"The court decided, firstly, to uphold Decision 259A of the Central Electoral Commission of June 14 regarding the results of the parliamentary elections of June 7,”

– Arman Dilanyan said.

The second point of the court's decision is that it is final. It takes effect from the moment of publication.

The elections to the National Assembly (parliament) of Armenia took place on June 7, and their official results were announced by the Central Electoral Commission on June 14. Soon after, 7 opposition forces filed petitions to annul the results. The hearing began on June 26.