Russia-ASEAN summit adopts Kazan Declaration

The heads of delegations adopted the Kazan Declaration of the Russia-ASEAN Summit, the Kremlin press service reported.

The declaration reaffirms the shared approaches of Russia and ASEAN on international issues and areas for further cooperation.

In addition, the Comprehensive Plan of Action to Implement the Russia-ASEAN Strategic Partnership for 2026-2030, as well as joint statements on energy and culture, were adopted.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967. It is composed of 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. This year’s summit marks the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and ASEAN.