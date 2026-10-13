Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia-China trade turnover up by 30 percent since January

Russia-China trade turnover up by 30 percent since January
© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Trade between Russia and China rose by 30.6% year-on-year to $214.3 billion in January-September, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

In the reporting period, Chinese exports to Russia grew by 33.1% to $98.06 billion, while imports of Russian products into China increased by 28.6% to $116.24 billion.

In January-September, Russia’s trade surplus with China reached $18.16 billion, which is 10.1% up year-on-year.

According to the GACC statistics, Chinese-Russian trade turnover in September rose by 13.5% compared to August, reaching $29.06 billion. In particular, Chinese exports to Russia totaled $13.39 billion (up 12.9%), while shipments from Russia to China increased by 13.9% to $15.67 billion.

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