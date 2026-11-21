Russia and Georgia have agreed to establish a regular direct dialogue within a new framework, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said following his meeting with Giorgi Zurabashvili, the Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia.

"It has been agreed to place the direct Russian-Georgian dialogue within this new format on a regular basis",

Mikhail Galuzin said.

According to the Deputy Minister, Moscow is satisfied with the outcome of the talks, which he said highlighted significant potential for expanding practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"The Russian side provided information on measures being taken to further increase the supply of Georgian agricultural and wine products to our country’s substantial market. At the initiative of the Georgian side, an agreement was reached to issue additional permits for road transport",

Galuzin said.

He also noted that both sides welcomed the steady, positive trend in trade turnover and tourism, which he described as the driving forces behind relations between the two countries.

The meeting between Mikhail Galuzin and Giorgi Zurabashvili took place on November 19 in Minsk, after which Russia and Georgia reported a number of agreements had been reached