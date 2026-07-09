Russia and Azerbaijan sign protocol on Samur River water resources

Russia and Azerbaijan signed a final protocol following the 29th meeting of the Joint Commission on the Allocation of Water Resources of the Transboundary Samur River, Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) reported.

The document was signed on July 9 during a meeting in the Gusar border region of Azerbaijan. The session was co-chaired by Zakir Guliyev, Chairman of the Board of the Regional Water Amelioration and Water Management Service under the ADSEA, and Vadim Nikonorov, Deputy Head of Russia's Federal Agency for Water Resources.

The discussions covered the distribution of Samur River water resources, monitoring activities, joint operation of the Samur Hydroelectric Complex, and other pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

Following the talks, the two sides agreed on further measures and signed the final protocol.

The Samur River originates in the mountains of Dagestan's Rutulsky District and stretches for over 200 kilometers, flowing through both Russian and Azerbaijani territory.