Russia and Pakistan discuss launching direct air links

Russia and Pakistan are working on establishing direct air connections, Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are working on launching direct flights with Russia",

Tirmizi said, stressing that such flights, alongside logistics, are essential for business development.

A meeting with Russian logistics company Fesco at the EEF marked one step in this direction. Last week, the ambassador said Islamabad plans to start importing Russian goods via the North‑South transport corridor's railways within six months.