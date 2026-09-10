Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has said that Russia and the United States continue to maintain diplomatic contacts.

"We always maintain our diplomatic channels",

Luna said.

According to Luna, she has a friendly relationship with Russia's Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, and that they meet and have lunch regularly.

It should be noted that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had earlier said dialogue between Moscow and Washington on a prisoner exchange was continuing.

Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The parties assessed the meeting positively