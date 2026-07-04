Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia is the most reliable gas supplier - Serbia

Russia is the most reliable gas supplier - Serbia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Serbia will never impose sanctions on Russia despite immense pressure, Minister in charge of Serbian international economic cooperation Nenad Popovic said as he spoke at a session as part of the 16th Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

"The EU is Serbia’s primary economic partner, but the situation is changing. The entire energy sector relies heavily on Russia. We have the most reliable gas supplies and the best terms," Popovic said.

The minister added that economic cooperation between the two countries is very important, and not only in the energy sector.

"We have not imposed, and never will impose sanctions against Russia. We are facing immense pressure, even actual political threats. We are steadfast, and we know who our friends are," Popovic said.

The 16th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg on July 6-9.

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