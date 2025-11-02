Russia offers condolences to Afghanistan over earthquake

Russia offers condolences to the families of those killed in an earthquake in northern Afghanistan and will provide more humanitarian assistance for the friendly Afghan people, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Moscow expresses sincere condolences to the families of those killed and we wish soonest recovery to the injured. Russia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance for the friendly Afghan people," the statement reads.

The ministry referred to last night’s devastating earthquake that rocked the provinces of Balkh, Samangan, Sar-e-Pol, Kunduz and Baghlan in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 20 people, leaving 534 others injured, and causing substantial damage to buildings and infrastructure.