Sergey Lavrov: Moscow is ready to consider economically advantageous proposals from Washington, but it has no intention of making political concessions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow is prepared to examine proposals from Washington regarding normalization, but will not agree to any political concessions.

"Let’s see what they propose. If they offer something that is economically and financially beneficial to us, then why not? But this must be done without any political concessions on our part, and without expecting any kind of political favor that will 'carry' us through all global affairs. We must rely solely on ourselves,”

– Sergey Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, the Russian Federation is ready to establish a dialogue with those who are willing to engage in an honest manner.