Iraq has resumed crude oil exports to Turkey through the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline after a 12-year hiatus, Oil Minister Basem Khudair al-Abadi told the INA news agency.

"In the initial phase, the volume of shipments will be 120,000 barrels per day, with the potential for a gradual increase to 500,000 barrels per day",

Basem Khudair al-Abadi said.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry expects the restored route to reduce the country's reliance on southern export infrastructure and on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The pipeline ceased operations in 2014. Its relaunch is expected to provide an additional northern export route alongside the existing channel through Iraqi Kurdistan.