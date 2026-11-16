The White House has not confirmed reports of threats from Iran, effectively refuting media claims about a potential attack by the Islamic Republic in Washington, administration spokesperson Lauren Bis said.

According to CNN's previous reports, Iran was allegedly preparing to detonate a "dirty bomb" in Washington and that Tehran was targeting high-ranking officials in Trump's administration.

Trump himself said the US military would respond forcefully to such a scenario.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran was allegedly plotting an assassination attempt against Trump—information relayed to Washington by Israeli intelligence.