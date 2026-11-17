U.S. President Donald Trump said that if Iran is crazy enough to attack the American capital, the United States will hit back with a fury that has never been seen before.

"If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before," he said, when asked whether there is any imminent threat to Washington DC.

"I hope there is not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy," Trump said.

On November 16, CNN quoted sources as saying that, according to U.S. intelligence, Iran is plotting to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington DC targeting senior representatives of the Trump administration.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that speculations from U.S. and Israel were completely baseless, including about Tehran's alleged preparation of a dirty bomb, and by making those claims they were creating an information ground for a new aggression against the country.